Pedestrian fatality Today : Vehicle fatality in Santa Ana, California involving pedestrian

Fatal Accident: Vehicle Strikes and Kills Pedestrian in Santa Ana, California

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Santa Ana, California early on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:05 a.m. on the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard. The police department received multiple reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car. When they arrived, they found an unidentified pedestrian on the roadway. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead. It is believed that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when they were hit by a vehicle traveling south on Harbor. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

