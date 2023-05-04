pedestrian fatality : Vehicle fatally strikes 90-year-old pedestrian in Carmichael

Tragedy Strikes as 90-Year-Old Woman is Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Carmichael

A tragic incident occurred in Carmichael, California on Wednesday when a 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the woman had been outside of the crosswalk at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard when the collision occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the Incident

The CHP has stated that the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman who was driving through a yellow light at the time of the accident. It is not clear at this stage whether any charges will be brought against the driver in relation to the incident.

Importance of Pedestrian Safety

This tragic incident highlights the importance of pedestrian safety, particularly for vulnerable members of the community such as the elderly. It is important for all road users to be aware of their surroundings and to exercise caution when driving or walking on the roads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 6,283 pedestrian deaths in the United States in 2018, which equates to around one death every 84 minutes. The CDC also notes that older adults are at a higher risk of being involved in pedestrian accidents, with adults aged 65 and over accounting for around 20% of all pedestrian deaths in 2018.

Preventing Future Tragedies

In order to prevent future tragedies such as this one, it is important for both drivers and pedestrians to take responsibility for their actions on the roads. Pedestrians should always use crosswalks when available and ensure they are visible to drivers, particularly when crossing at night. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching pedestrian crossings and be prepared to stop if necessary.

In addition, there are a number of other measures that can be taken to improve pedestrian safety on our roads, such as installing traffic calming measures, improving street lighting, and increasing public education on safe road use.

Conclusion

This tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution when on the roads. While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk of pedestrian accidents, by working together and taking proactive measures, we can help to reduce the number of tragedies on our roads.

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :90-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Carmichael/