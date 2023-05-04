“Pedestrian Killed” Today : Mira Mesa pedestrian fatality identified as Kil Chang Padua

Elderly Woman Killed in Mira Mesa Pedestrian Accident

On the morning of April 26th, 2023, an elderly woman was crossing the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Westmore Road in Mira Mesa when she was struck by a vehicle. The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 81-year-old Kil Chang Padua.

According to reports, the driver who hit Padua was making a left turn when the accident occurred. She fell to the ground and became unresponsive, prompting an ambulance to transport her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Unfortunately, Padua’s injuries were severe. The medical examiner’s office reports that she suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull and rib fractures, and a pelvic fracture. Despite being placed on “comfort care measures,” she eventually became pulseless and apneic, and her death was pronounced.

The driver involved in the accident was unharmed, and there were no other reported injuries. It is unclear at this time whether any charges will be filed against the driver, as the investigation is ongoing.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that pedestrians face on San Diego’s streets. According to data from the California Office of Traffic Safety, there were 95 pedestrian fatalities in San Diego County in 2020 alone.

In response to this alarming trend, the City of San Diego has launched several initiatives aimed at improving pedestrian safety. These include redesigning crosswalks, installing new traffic signals, and increasing enforcement of traffic laws.

But while these efforts are commendable, there is still much work to be done. Pedestrians must remain vigilant when crossing the street, and drivers must continue to prioritize safety over convenience.

In the meantime, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kil Chang Padua during this difficult time. May she rest in peace, and may her memory inspire us all to work towards a safer, more equitable future for San Diego’s pedestrians.

News Source : Amber Coakley

Source Link :Kil Chang Padua identified as pedestrian killed in Mira Mesa/