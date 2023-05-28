Pedestrian Kristine Ann Sikorski killed in Charlotte crash

Kristine Ann Sikorski : Victim identified in fatal crash on East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the driver who died in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday night. Channel 9 was on the scene reporting as officers blocked the outbound side of East Independence Boulevard. The fatal crash involved a pedestrian and a car, with 43-year-old Kristine Ann Sikorski pronounced dead on the scene. Sikorski was walking in the lanes of traffic, not in a marked crosswalk and wearing dark clothes. She was hit by a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by James Lamar Yarbrough, who stayed at the scene. Yarbrough was found not to be impaired, however, it is unknown whether Sikorski was under the influence at the time of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and updates can be found at wsoctv.com.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

