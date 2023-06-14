Pedestrian Ruben Garcia, 20, killed in car collision in South Fresno

Ruben Garcia – focus keyword : Pedestrian Ruben Garcia, 20, identified as victim in fatal car collision in South Fresno

A man named Ruben Garcia, aged 20 and from Fresno, was identified by the Fresno County Coroner as the pedestrian killed in a car accident on Tuesday morning in South Fresno. The collision occurred at approximately 3 a.m. near South Chestnut and East Central Avenue, and according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Carlos Trejo, Garcia ran across Chestnut going east and was hit by a car. Sadly, he died at the scene. The driver was not found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The article includes a related stories section and an author card with information about Jim Guy. A Facebook SDK script is also included.

News Source : Jim Guy

