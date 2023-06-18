Pedestrian Scott M. Miller killed in car accident in Batavia Township

Scott M. Miller : Man killed in pedestrian strike identified as Scott M. Miller in Batavia Township

A car accident in Clermont County resulted in the death of a man on Saturday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian, identified as Scott M. Miller, 46, of Batavia, was walking on Old State Route 32 when he stepped into the roadway and was hit by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Pontiac was uninjured and the juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries. No arrests were made, and the Batavia Police Department, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Central Joint Fire EMS District, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Tarvin’s Towing assisted in the investigation. The Batavia post of Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the accident.

News Source : WHIO Staff

Car accident Fatal car crash Child injury Clermont County news Traffic collision