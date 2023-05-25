Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Tractor-Trailer in Nicholas County: Jedediah McCutcheon’s Obituary

Jedediah McCutcheon Obituary: A Tragic End to a Promising Life

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we report the untimely passing of Jedediah McCutcheon, a beloved member of the Nicholas County community. On the evening of June 3rd, 2021, Jedediah was tragically killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing the street. This heartbreaking incident has left his family, friends, and community in shock and mourning.

Early Life and Accomplishments

Jedediah McCutcheon was born on August 15th, 1995, in Summersville, West Virginia. He was the son of John and Mary McCutcheon and grew up with his two siblings, Sarah and Michael. Jedediah was a bright and ambitious young man who had a passion for education. He graduated from Nicholas County High School with honors and went on to attend West Virginia University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physics.

Jedediah was a gifted scholar who excelled in his studies and was admired by his professors and classmates. He was an active member of the physics club and participated in various research projects that earned him recognition from the university. After completing his undergraduate studies, Jedediah was accepted into the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to pursue a Ph.D. in physics.

The Tragic Accident

On the evening of June 3rd, 2021, Jedediah was crossing the street in Nicholas County when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving Jedediah critically injured on the road. Emergency services were called, but it was too late, and Jedediah passed away at the scene.

The Nicholas County community was devastated by the news of Jedediah’s passing. He was a beloved member of the community who touched the lives of many with his kindness, intelligence, and generosity. The authorities are currently investigating the incident and searching for the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Final Thoughts

Jedediah McCutcheon was a promising young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was a talented scholar, a devoted son and sibling, and a beloved member of his community. His sudden and tragic passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

The Nicholas County community mourns the loss of Jedediah McCutcheon and extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends. We will forever remember him for his intelligence, kindness, and dedication to his studies and community. Rest in peace, Jedediah.

