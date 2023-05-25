Pediatric Onset MS: Managing Infection Risk and Controlling Disease in Pediatric Onset MS during COVID-19: Insights from Teri Schreiner, MD

B-cell Depleting Therapy Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection in Pediatric MS Patients, Study Finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people with various underlying health conditions differently, and multiple sclerosis (MS) patients are one such group that has raised concerns. While research has suggested that MS does not increase the risk of severe COVID-19 infection, recent findings suggest that certain disease-modifying therapies may negatively impact infection severity.

A study led by Teri Schreiner, MD, investigated the prevalence and severity of COVID-19 infection among a cohort of pediatric patients with MS and related disorders. The study found that B-cell-depleting treatment was associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection, higher rates of hospitalization, and ICU admission. The findings suggest that clinicians should weigh the infection risk associated with pediatric MS and disease control with B cell depleting therapy.

Schreiner, associate professor at the University of Colorado, explained in an interview with NeurologyLive® how the study overcame limitations of standard care visits to collect more specific and unified data elements for future research. She also discussed additional measures that can be taken to assess the immune response and serum IgG levels in patients with pediatric onset MS and COVID-19 infection.

The study’s results highlight the need to pay particular attention to infection risk among pediatric patients with MS and related disorders receiving B-cell-depleting therapy. However, Schreiner emphasizes that B cell depleting therapies are among the highest efficacy treatments for pediatric onset MS, and the risk of infection must be weighed against the benefit of a well-controlled disease.

In conclusion, while MS patients do not seem to be at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection, specific disease-modifying therapies may increase the risk. Clinicians should closely monitor pediatric patients with MS and related disorders receiving B-cell-depleting therapy for COVID-19 infection and take appropriate measures to balance infection risk and disease control. Further research is necessary to better understand the relationship between MS and COVID-19 and develop effective treatment strategies.

Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis COVID-19 Infection Risk Disease Control Pediatric Neurology Teri Schreiner MD

News Source : Teri Schreiner, MD

Source Link :Balancing COVID-19 Infection Risk and Disease Control in Pediatric Onset MS: Teri Schreiner, MD/