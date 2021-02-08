Pedro Gomez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pedro Gomez has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Pedro Gomez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Pedro Gomez. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/j7FqCZWKAp
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 8, 2021
