Pedro Gomez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pedro Gomez of ESPN baseball & over 30yrs of covering the sport has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Walked into to hear sad news on ESPN, Pedro Gomez of ESPN baseball & over 30yrs of covering the sport has passed away unexpectedly, very sad to hear heck of a baseball & father of 3, one of his boys pitches for the Red Sox🙏☹Read More

