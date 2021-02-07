Pedro Mejia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pasadena Police Officer Pedro Mejia has Died.
Pasadena Police Officer Pedro Mejia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Today, Eastside officers had the honor and privilege to assist with providing traffic control for the escort of Pasadena Police Officer Pedro Mejia, who died from Covid complications, to Compean Funeral Home. My condolences to his family and coworkers. @houstonpolice @LizLoren13
— Sgt R Ruiz (@SgtRRuiz1) February 7, 2021
