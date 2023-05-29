“Pedro Pascal eye infection”: Fans’ Recreation of Pedro Pascal’s Death Scene on ‘GoT’ Causes Eye Infection, Actor Recalls

Pedro Pascal Reveals Getting Eye Infection from Fans Recreating His “Game of Thrones” Death Scene

The Hollywood Reporter recently held an Actors Roundtable discussion featuring Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters, and Damson Idris. During the sit-down, the actors shared their most memorable interactions with fans. Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian,” revealed that he once got an eye infection from fans recreating his death scene from “Game of Thrones.”

Recreating “Game of Thrones” Death Scene

Pascal recalled how fans were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in his eyes, recreating the way his character, Oberyn Martell, was killed in a fight with Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane. The latter had gouged his eyes out and crushed his skull. Pascal admitted that, at first, he was happy about the success of the character and would let fans recreate the scene. However, he eventually got an eye infection from the interaction.

The “Daddy Narrative”

During the discussion, Pedro Pascal also addressed the “daddy narrative” that has developed around him in the public consciousness. He joked, “Yeah, I am having fun with it,” seemingly unbothered by the label. He explained that it could be related to the roles he has played, such as The Mandalorian, who is very paternal towards Baby Yoda, and Joel from “The Last of Us,” who is very protective of Ellie. Pascal stated, “These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

Gunna Makes First Public Appearance Since Prison Stint

Gunna, the popular rapper known for hits like “Drip Too Hard” and “Skybox,” recently made his first public appearance since his prison stint. The rapper was seen sitting courtside at a basketball game, looking happy and healthy.

Gunna’s Prison Stint

In November 2021, Gunna was arrested on weapons charges in New York City. The rapper was found with a loaded gun in his car, which he claimed was for protection. He was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a weapon and spent a few days in jail before being released on bail.

Gunna’s Return to the Public Eye

Gunna’s appearance at the basketball game marks his return to the public eye after his brief stint in jail. The rapper looked to be in good spirits, smiling and chatting with those around him. Fans were excited to see him out and about, and many took to social media to express their support for the rapper.

Gunna has yet to comment on his recent arrest, but fans are hopeful that he will address the situation soon. In the meantime, the rapper seems focused on getting back to his music and his fans.

