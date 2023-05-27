“Pedro Pascal eye infection”: ‘GoT’ Fans Give Pedro Pascal an Eye Infection

Pedro Pascal Gets Eye Infection from ‘GoT’ Fans

Pedro Pascal, the actor who played Oberyn Martell in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, recently revealed that he got an eye infection from fans who wanted to take selfies with their hands on his eyes, mimicking his character’s death in the show.

The Hollywood Reporter Interview

In a recent roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal shared his experience with fans who wanted to pay tribute to his slain character in the show. He said that fans would click selfies with their “thumbs in my eyes,” and at first, he was happy to oblige. However, he soon developed an eye infection from the constant touching.

The Mandalorian Role

Pascal, who currently stars in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, also spoke about his experience with the show. Unlike his previous role in Game of Thrones, Pascal revealed that he did mostly voice-over work for his character, Din Djarin, while body doubles and stuntmen worked on-screen as the bounty hunter.

He explained that there was a lot of experimentation with the suit in the beginning, but his body wasn’t up for the task of wearing it for extended periods. However, they eventually figured it out, which gave Pascal the opportunity to pursue other projects.

The Price of Fame

Pascal’s experience with Game of Thrones fans is just one example of the price of fame. While celebrities appreciate the adoration of their fans, there are times when it can be overwhelming and even harmful. In Pascal’s case, the constant touching led to an eye infection, which is a reminder of the importance of boundaries.

Celebrities are human, and they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. While it’s normal to want to take a picture with a celebrity, fans should always ask for permission and not invade their personal space. It’s important to remember that celebrities are not objects to be touched or handled.

Conclusion

Pedro Pascal’s experience with Game of Thrones fans is a cautionary tale for both celebrities and fans alike. While it’s natural to want to interact with your favorite celebrities, it’s important to do so with respect and dignity. Celebrities deserve their privacy and personal space, and fans should always ask for permission before taking pictures or touching them.

As for Pascal, he continues to be a successful actor, with roles in popular TV shows and movies. He’s proof that hard work and dedication can pay off, even in an industry as competitive as Hollywood.

