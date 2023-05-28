“Pedro Pascal eye infection”: Pedro Pascal contracted an eye infection due to Game of Thrones fans

Game of Thrones Fans Gave Pedro Pascal an Eye Infection

Introduction

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular television series in history, and its fans are some of the most dedicated in the world. However, sometimes that dedication can go too far. For actor Pedro Pascal, who played the fan-favorite character Oberyn Martell, that dedication resulted in an eye infection that he claims was caused by fans recreating his character’s death scene with him.

The Incident

The incident occurred at a fan convention where Pascal was scheduled to appear. According to Pascal, he was approached by a group of fans who asked him to recreate his character’s death scene with them. Pascal, who was eager to please his fans, agreed to the request.

The scene in question is one of the most gruesome in Game of Thrones history. Pascal’s character, Oberyn Martell, is killed in a trial by combat with the villainous Gregor Clegane, also known as The Mountain. In the scene, Clegane crushes Martell’s skull with his bare hands, resulting in a graphic and bloody death.

Pascal claims that during the recreation, one of the fans accidentally poked him in the eye, causing an infection. Pascal initially thought the injury was minor and continued with his appearance at the convention. However, the infection worsened over the next few days, forcing Pascal to seek medical attention.

The Fallout

The incident has caused a stir among Game of Thrones fans, with many expressing their outrage at the behavior of the fans involved. Some have called for stricter rules and regulations at fan conventions, while others have criticized Pascal for agreeing to the request in the first place.

Pascal himself has been relatively quiet about the incident, but has expressed his gratitude to fans for their support. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal stated that he was “humbled and grateful” by the outpouring of support he had received since the incident.

The Importance of Boundaries

The incident has highlighted the importance of boundaries between fans and celebrities. While it’s natural for fans to feel a connection to their favorite actors and characters, it’s important to remember that these individuals are still human beings with their own lives and boundaries.

Fan conventions can be a great way for fans to connect with their favorite actors and express their appreciation for their work. However, it’s important for fans to remember that these events are not a free-for-all, and that celebrities have the right to set boundaries and say no to requests that make them uncomfortable.

Conclusion

The incident involving Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones fans is a reminder of the importance of boundaries and respect in fan culture. While it’s important to express appreciation for our favorite actors and characters, it’s equally important to remember that they are human beings with their own lives and boundaries.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a wake-up call to both fans and celebrities alike, and lead to a more respectful and positive fan culture in the future.

