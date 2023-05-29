“Pedro Pascal eye infection”: Pedro Pascal Contracts Eye Infection Due to Fans Imitating Selfies

“Game of Thrones” Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Eye Infection Caused by Fan Selfies

“Game of Thrones” fans used to get up close and personal with star Pedro Pascal in a very particular way. So particular, in fact, that it led to Pascal getting an eye infection. During The Hollywood Reporter’s drama actors roundtable, posted May 24, Pascal his experience while speaking to fellow actors Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris.

Thumbs in the Eyes

“I remember, earlier on, because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died … people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” he said. His character, Oberyn Martell, was killed by having his eyes gouged and skull crushed during a fight.

“Wow, that’s a lot of trust,” Culkin responded.

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I would let them! In New York!” Pascal added. “And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

His fellow actors joked that the prior eye infection must be the reason for Pascal’s eyeglasses, which he usually wears on the red carpet and beyond.

The Daddy Thing

In the same discussion, the 48-year-old actor addressed the internet’s nickname for him: “Daddy,” slang for a person people are utterly enamored by.

“Yeah, I’m having fun with it,” Pascal said, adding that he thinks the title comes from the fatherly characters he’s portrayed in recent TV hits.

In HBO’s video game adaptation “The Last of Us,” Pascal’s character protects a teenager on a voyage through a zombie-riddled America. In Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” his character travels the galaxy to ensure the safety of Grogu.

“(The daddy thing) seems a little role-related, I think. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu. Joel is very daddy to Ellie (in ‘The last of Us’). These are daddy parts. That’s what it is,” he said.

Bridges then jokingly asked, “Are you a daddy?”

“I’m not a daddy,” Pascal responded across the table, adding, “And I’m not going to be a daddy!”

Not All Daddies are Created Equal

Culkin was quick to point out that not all actors who are fathers or play fathers get the “daddy” designation.

“I’m a daddy. Nobody likes my daddy parts,” the “Succession” star and father of two joked to Pascal.

“What did you just say?” Pascal asked with a laugh. “‘Nobody likes my daddy parts’?”

“They like your daddy parts,” Culkin said, causing the table to burst into laughter.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

Pedro Pascal eye infection Fan selfies causing eye infection Celebrity health risks from fan interactions Social media and celebrity privacy The dangers of celebrity fandom culture

News Source : EMEA TRIBUNE Breaking News, World News, Latest News, Top Headlines

Source Link :Pedro Pascal got eye infection from fans taking selfies recreating/