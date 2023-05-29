Pedro Pascal eye infection: Pedro Pascal Contracts Eye Infection from Allowing Fans to Poke His Eye During ‘Game of Thrones’ Fandom Craze

Pedro Pascal Reveals Eye Infection from ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

Pedro Pascal, known for his role as Oberyn Martell in the hit HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’, recently revealed that he got an eye infection from fans who wanted to recreate his character’s violent death scene. The scene saw his character’s eyes gouged out by Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Drama Actors Roundtable’, Pascal shared that fans were obsessed with taking selfies with their thumbs in his eyes.

Initially, Pascal was happy to oblige but eventually ended up with an eye infection. His fellow roundtable member, Kieran Culkin, expressed his surprise and said, “Wow, that’s a lot of trust.” Pascal went on to play the lead roles in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Last of Us’ after his stint on ‘Game of Thrones’.

In the episode titled ‘The Mountain and the Viper’ of season four, Pascal’s character met his gruesome end. Despite the dramatic horror of the scene, Pascal fell asleep while it was being shot. He credited the cooling effect of the fake blood used in the scene for his deep sleep. He even joked that he needs to be surrounded by “gelatinous, cool-to-the-touch face meat” and pooling blood to get a good night’s sleep.

Pascal’s revelation about his eye infection highlights the dangers of taking things too far in the name of fandom. Fans should always respect an actor’s boundaries and not go overboard in their attempts to recreate a character’s death or any other scene. Actors are human beings who deserve to be treated with respect and not subjected to any harm or discomfort.

In recent years, there have been several instances where actors have been subjected to harassment and even physical harm at the hands of overzealous fans. This is unacceptable behavior and needs to stop. Fans need to understand that actors are not their characters and that they are entitled to their privacy and personal space.

In conclusion, Pedro Pascal’s experience with ‘Game of Thrones’ fans serves as a cautionary tale for both actors and fans alike. While it’s natural to express admiration for a character or show, it’s important to do so in a respectful and safe manner. Actors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and fans should always remember that they are human beings who deserve to be treated as such. Let’s hope that Pascal’s eye infection serves as a reminder to all fans to exercise caution and respect when interacting with their favorite actors.

News Source : BANG Showbiz

Source Link :Pedro Pascal got eye infection from letting ‘Game of Thrones’ fans jam thumbs in his eye/