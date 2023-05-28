“Pedro Pascal eye infection”: Pedro Pascal Credits Game of Thrones Fans for Giving Him an Eye Infection

Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal has revealed that some of the show’s fans gave him an eye infection by taking selfies with their thumbs in his eyes. Pascal played Prince Oberyn Martell in the popular HBO series until his character was killed off in a gruesome scene in which Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane gouged his eyes out and crushed his skull. Speaking in a recent roundtable discussion, Pascal said he initially allowed fans to take selfies with their thumbs in his eyes, but eventually contracted an infection. The incident prompted a conversation about fandom and boundaries, with fellow actor Kieran Culkin expressing surprise at the amount of trust Pascal put in people.

Pascal has since become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, starring in a range of high-profile projects since leaving Game of Thrones. He recently appeared in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, and has also had roles in Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He is set to star in an upcoming horror film called Weapons, and has been cast in the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator.

The incident highlights the sometimes fraught relationship between celebrities and their fans, and the need for boundaries. While many fans are respectful and supportive, some can become overzealous or invasive, leading to uncomfortable or even dangerous situations. Celebrities have a right to privacy and personal space, and it’s important for fans to respect those boundaries. While selfies can be a fun way to interact with celebrities, it’s important to remember that they are people too, and should be treated with respect and consideration.

News Source : Joe Anderton

Source Link :Pedro Pascal says Game of Thrones fans gave him an eye infection/