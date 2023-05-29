“Pedro Pascal eye infection”: Rephrased: Recreating a ‘Game of Thrones’ death scene caused Pedro Pascal to get an eye infection, as per the actor’s statement on fan involvement.

Pedro Pascal Says Fans Gave Him an Eye Infection Recreating ‘Game of Thrones’ Death Scene

Introduction

Pedro Pascal, the actor known for his roles in “Narcos” and “The Mandalorian,” recently revealed an unexpected consequence of his time on “Game of Thrones.” In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Pascal shared that fans caused him to contract an eye infection while recreating his character’s death scene from the hit HBO series.

The Scene

Pascal played Oberyn Martell, a fan-favorite character, in the fourth season of “Game of Thrones.” In one of the show’s most memorable scenes, Oberyn faces off against the intimidating Gregor Clegane, also known as “The Mountain,” in a trial by combat. During the fight, Oberyn appears to have the upper hand before ultimately meeting a gruesome end at the hands of The Mountain.

The Incident

Years after the episode aired, Pascal was approached by a group of fans who wanted to recreate the iconic scene. Pascal agreed to participate, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. “They had a spear that they made for me, and they were showing me how to use it,” Pascal told Kimmel. “And then, the next thing I know, I’m getting a fan’s finger in my eye.”

The incident resulted in an eye infection for Pascal, which he described as “pretty gross.” While the actor did not specify what type of infection he contracted, it is likely that it was some form of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

Fan Interactions

While the incident may seem like an isolated incident, it is not uncommon for actors to face unexpected consequences when interacting with fans. In recent years, there have been numerous reports of fans crossing boundaries and even physically assaulting actors at conventions and other public events.

Pascal, for his part, appears to take the incident in stride. “It was worth it,” he joked with Kimmel. “Anything for the fans.”

The Importance of Boundaries

While it is important for actors to engage with their fans, it is equally important for fans to respect their boundaries. Actors are people too, and they have the right to feel safe and comfortable in their interactions with fans. The incident with Pascal serves as a reminder that while fan enthusiasm is a positive thing, it is important to respect the personal space and boundaries of those we admire.

Conclusion

Pedro Pascal may have contracted an eye infection while recreating his “Game of Thrones” death scene with fans, but he seems to have taken it all in stride. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of boundaries in fan-actor interactions and the need for fans to respect the personal space of those they admire. As for Pascal, it seems he is more than willing to go the extra mile for his fans, even if it means risking an eye infection.

News Source : Zach Seemayer

Source Link :Pedro Pascal Says Fans Gave Him an Eye Infection Recreating ‘Game of Thrones’ Death Scene/