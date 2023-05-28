Pedro Pascal Eye Infection SEO keyword: “Pedro Pascal’s eye infection treatment in Game of Thrones”: “Game of Thrones” Fans’ Thumb Poke Causes Eye Infection for Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal: From Supporting Player to Household Name

Pedro Pascal has become one of the biggest stars of 2021, thanks to his back-to-back successes in “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us.” However, his rise to fame was not sudden, but rather gradual. Pascal spent much of the past decade working his way through some of Hollywood’s most high-profile franchises.

From “Game of Thrones” to “Star Wars”

Before he joined “Star Wars,” he was part of “Game of Thrones.” Many fans were introduced to Pascal for the first time during his seven-episode run as Oberyn Martell on the Westeros-set HBO series. However, as the actor quickly learned, the show’s blockbuster status ensured that even its supporting players became recognizable faces.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Roundtable, Pascal shared how surprised he was by how much fame his relatively small role on the show brought him. He also talked about the unexpected consequences of allowing fans to recreate his character’s gruesome death in selfies with him.

“I remember, earlier on, because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died — speaking of touching — people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” Pascal said. “And at first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them! And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

Pascal has frequently poked fun at the darkly comedic side of his newfound celebrity status. He has pointed out how awkward it feels when children ask him to bust out his “Mandalorian” voice, and he joked more generally about the surreal experience of meeting fans in his recent “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

“It’s an honor to be a part of these huge franchises like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Star Wars,’ but I’m still getting used to people recognizing me,” he said. “The other day, some guy stopped me on the street and said ‘my son loves ‘The Mandalorian.’ And the next thing I know I’m FaceTiming with this six-year-old who has no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show.”

From Theater to Television

Pascal’s career began in theater, where he honed his craft before transitioning to film and television. He made his film debut in 2010’s “The Adjustment Bureau” and went on to appear in a number of high-profile films, including “The Great Wall,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” and “Triple Frontier.”

However, it was his work on television that brought him the most recognition. In addition to “Game of Thrones,” Pascal also starred in the Netflix series “Narcos,” where he played DEA agent Javier Peña. The show was a critical and commercial success, and Pascal’s performance earned him widespread praise.

Recent Successes

Pascal’s recent success in “The Mandalorian” has been particularly noteworthy. The show, which is set in the “Star Wars” universe, has been a hit with both fans and critics. Pascal plays the titular character, a bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian. Despite the fact that his face is never shown on screen, Pascal’s performance has been widely praised.

In addition to his work on “The Mandalorian,” Pascal has also been cast in the upcoming HBO series “The Last of Us,” which is based on the popular video game of the same name. The show is highly anticipated, and Pascal’s involvement has only added to the excitement.

Grateful for Opportunities

Pascal’s rise to fame has been gradual, but his talent and hard work have paid off. He has become a household name thanks to his performances in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. Despite his newfound celebrity status, Pascal remains humble and grateful for the opportunities he has been given.

“I feel incredibly lucky to be doing what I’m doing,” he said. “I never take any of it for granted.”

Pedro Pascal Eye Infection Game of Thrones Thumb Poke Actor Eye Infection GOT Fan Injury Eye Infection from Fan Interaction

News Source : GVS-Entertainment

Source Link :Pedro Pascal’s Eye Infection from ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans’ Thumb Poke/