“Pedro Pascal Game of Thrones fans eye infection”: Pedro Pascal claims that Game of Thrones fans caused him to develop an eye infection

Pedro Pascal, known for his role as Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, recently disclosed how some of the show’s overenthusiastic fans led to him getting an eye infection. Pascal stated that some fans were eager to take selfies with their thumbs in his eyes, imitating the gruesome death of his character. Although initially happy about the success of his character, Pascal soon realized the consequences of allowing fans to take such pictures.

During a recent roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal spoke about fandom and boundaries. He stated that in the early days, he used to allow fans to take selfies with their thumbs in his eyes, but he soon developed an eye infection. Pascal expressed his surprise at the amount of trust he had put in people, and Succession star Kieran Culkin expressed his disbelief at Pascal’s decision.

Pascal’s comments highlight the issue of boundaries between actors and fans. While fans might admire their favorite actors, they should respect their personal space and not engage in behavior that could cause them harm. Pascal’s experience demonstrates the importance of being cautious while interacting with fans, especially when there is a risk of physical harm.

After his stint in Game of Thrones, Pascal has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in several high-profile movies and TV shows, including The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He has also been cast in an interrelated, multi-story horror epic called Weapons and the upcoming sequel to Gladiator.

Pascal’s success is a testament to his acting skills and his ability to adapt to different roles. Despite the challenges he faced due to his fans’ behavior, he has continued to work hard and achieve success in his career. His experience also serves as a reminder to fans that their actions can have unintended consequences and that they should be respectful of their favorite actors’ personal space.

In conclusion, Pedro Pascal’s eye infection, caused by overzealous fans, highlights the importance of boundaries between actors and fans. While it is natural to admire one’s favorite actors, fans should be respectful of their personal space and avoid engaging in behavior that could cause them harm. Pascal’s experience is a lesson for both actors and fans, and it is essential to strike a balance between fan appreciation and personal safety. Pascal’s success in his career despite the challenges he faced is a testament to his talent and hard work, and he continues to be an inspiration to many aspiring actors.

