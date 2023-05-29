“Pedro Pascal Game Of Thrones selfie infection”: Pedro Pascal Reveals Eye Infection Caused by Game of Thrones Selfie

Pedro Pascal Reveals Fan Selfie Caused Eye Infection

Pedro Pascal, known for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and the lead in The Mandalorian, recently shared some strange fan encounters during The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actors Roundtable. Pascal revealed that fans of Game of Thrones would ask him for selfies where they would put their thumbs in his eyes, referencing the scene where his character’s eyes were gouged out. Pascal admitted that he initially allowed it, but eventually ended up with an eye infection as a result.

The actor also discussed his role in The Mandalorian and shared that he only voices the character, with stuntmen and body doubles picking up his physical presence on set. Pascal explained that although he initially wore the iconic armour, his body couldn’t handle the four months of wearing it. He praised the team for figuring out a solution that allowed him to continue with the show while also giving him the opportunity to do something else.

Pascal also shared his thoughts on letting go of the obsessive attention to detail and allowing others to take control. He stated that while it may be difficult to relinquish control, it is necessary to ensure that the component fits perfectly into the larger picture.

Pedro Pascal’s experiences with fans highlight the importance of setting boundaries and prioritizing one’s health. Although it may be tempting to please fans, it is crucial to recognize when certain actions may put one’s health at risk. Additionally, Pascal’s openness about his physical limitations and the need to delegate tasks is a reminder that no one can do everything alone and that it is okay to ask for help.

Pedro Pascal Game of Thrones Selfie Eye Infection Health Risks of Selfies

News Source : Lucy Norris

Source Link :Pedro Pascal shares how Game Of Thrones selfie gave him eye infection/