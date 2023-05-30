“Pedro Pascal infection”: How Fans Gave Pedro Pascal an Infection in a Surprising Way

The Internet’s Daddy Pedro Pascal Reveals Gross Infection from Adoring Fans

Pedro Pascal, the man who has become known as the “Internet’s Daddy,” recently revealed a weird and kind of gross way he got an infection from his adoring fans. During an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s video series, The Round Table, Pascal sat down with fellow drama actors Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, Michael Imperioli, and Evan Peters to discuss their careers and major roles.

The Selfie Incident

When the topic of fan interactions came up, Pascal recounted a story from his time playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” he explained. For those who haven’t seen the show (spoiler alert!), Oberyn dies by having his eyes gouged out during a fight to the death.

At first, Pascal was happy to oblige his fans, but eventually, he ended up with an eye infection. “And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection,” he admitted. It’s no surprise considering who knows where those grubby little Comic-Con hands have been.

The Daddy Roles

While there were plenty of fun moments during the video, one of the personal favorites was when Pascal talked about his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us both having a “daddy” element to them. “These are daddy parts,” he said in a serious manner to the table.

One of the other actors asked, “And are you a daddy?” to which Pascal responded, “I’m not a daddy, and I’m not gonna be a daddy.” However, many of his fans might beg to differ.

Conclusion

Overall, it’s always interesting to hear stories from actors about their interactions with fans. While the selfie incident with Pedro Pascal might be a little gross, it’s also a reminder of how far fans will go to express their love for their favorite actors and characters. And who knows, maybe one day Pascal will change his mind about being a daddy.

Pedro Pascal infection Pedro Pascal fan interaction Pedro Pascal fan infection Pedro Pascal health scare Pedro Pascal fan obsession

News Source : PEDESTRIAN.TV

Source Link :Pedro Pascal Revealed The Wild Way Fans Gave Him An Infection/