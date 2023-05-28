Pedro Pascal infection: Pedro Pascal contracts infection from allowing Game of Thrones fans to put their thumbs in his eye for years

Pedro Pascal: From Game of Thrones to The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal became a household name the same way people fall in love or go bankrupt: gradually, then suddenly. While the back-to-back success of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us made him one of the biggest stars of 2023, he’s spent much of the past decade progressively working his way through some of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises.

Game of Thrones

Before he came to Star Wars, there was Game of Thrones. Many fans first met Pascal during his seven-episode role as Oberyn Martell on the HBO series, set in Westeros. But as the actor quickly learned, the series’ blockbuster status meant that even the supporting cast became recognizable faces.

During a recent appearance on the Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actors Roundtable, Pascal recalled how surprised he was at how much fame his relatively small role on the series brought him — and the unexpected consequences of allowing fans to witness the gruesome death of his character in selfies with him.

“I remember people used to be super fond of taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died — speaking of touch,” Pascal said. “And at first I was so serious and happy about the character’s success on the show that I let her! And then I remember getting a little eye infection.”

Newfound Celebrity Status

This isn’t the first time Pascal has poked fun at the darkly comedic side of his newfound celebrity status. He’s often pointed out how awkward it feels when kids ask him to belt out his “Mandalorian” voice, and in his recent Saturday Night Live monologue, he joked more generally about the surreal experience of meeting fans.

“It’s an honor to be a part of these big franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars, but I’m still getting used to people recognizing me,” he said. “The other day a guy stopped me in the street and said, ‘My son loves The Mandalorian.’ And the next thing I know, I’m FaceTiming this six-year-old who has no idea who I am, because my character wears a mask throughout the show.”

Conclusion

Pedro Pascal’s rise to fame has been gradual, but he’s now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. His roles in Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian have made him a recognizable face and a favorite among fans. While he’s still getting used to his newfound celebrity status, he’s able to poke fun at the surreal experience of meeting fans and the unexpected consequences of allowing them to take selfies with him. It’s clear that Pedro Pascal is a talented actor who will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

