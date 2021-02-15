Pedro Romo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our @LASDHQ family received sorrowful news. Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD, passed away yesterday from a COVID related illness. He transferred to @SCVSheriff in 2004 & has been Valencia High School's SRO for the last 13yrs. Please keep his loved ones in your prayers.

LA County Sheriffs @LASDHQ Our @LASDHQ family received sorrowful news. Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD, passed away yesterday from a COVID related illness. He transferred to @SCVSheriff in 2004 & has been Valencia High School’s SRO for the last 13yrs. Please keep his loved ones in your prayers.

