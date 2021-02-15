Pedro Romo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our @LASDHQ family received sorrowful news. Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD, passed away yesterday from a COVID related illness. He transferred to @SCVSheriff in 2004 & has been Valencia High School's SRO for the last 13yrs. Please keep his loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/mzsCyRWr1u
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 15, 2021
LA County Sheriffs @LASDHQ Our @LASDHQ family received sorrowful news. Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25yr veteran of #LASD, passed away yesterday from a COVID related illness. He transferred to @SCVSheriff in 2004 & has been Valencia High School’s SRO for the last 13yrs. Please keep his loved ones in your prayers.
