Peg Murray Death -Dead – Obituaries: Tony winner Peg Murray has passed away.

Tributes

Sad to hear that Peg Murray has died at age 96. This Broadway and TV veteran won a Tony Award in 1967 as the original Fraulein Kost in CABARET. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/C3YCdsuQe0 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) December 4, 2020

R.I.P. Margaret L. “Peg” MURRAY (1924-2020), American actress of stage and television. She won a Tony Award for her performance as the vile “Fräulein Kost” in the original Broadway production of Cabaret (1966). She understudied the role of “Fräulein Schneider”. pic.twitter.com/UWgiBiJJYE — In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) December 2, 2020