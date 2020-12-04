Peg Murray Death -Dead – Obituaries: Tony winner Peg Murray has passed away.
Tony winner Peg Murray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
” BroadwayWorld on Twitter: “We are sad to report that Tony winner Peg Murray has passed away. ”
We are sad to report that Tony winner Peg Murray has passed away.https://t.co/bsHyQMzpHa
— BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) December 4, 2020
Tributes
Sad to hear that Peg Murray has died at age 96. This Broadway and TV veteran won a Tony Award in 1967 as the original Fraulein Kost in CABARET. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/C3YCdsuQe0
— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) December 4, 2020
R.I.P. Margaret L. “Peg” MURRAY (1924-2020), American actress of stage and television.
She won a Tony Award for her performance as the vile “Fräulein Kost” in the original Broadway production of Cabaret (1966). She understudied the role of “Fräulein Schneider”. pic.twitter.com/UWgiBiJJYE
— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) December 2, 2020
