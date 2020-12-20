Peg Murray Death -Dead – Obituary : Peg Murray has Died .
Tony Award winning actress Peg Murray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
#TonyAward winning actress #PegMurray has died at the age of 96. Murray won the 1967 Tony for her performance in #Cabaret as Fräulein Kost. She also had roles in #FiddlerOnTheRoof and #Gypsy, and recurred on #AllMyChildren for 13 years as Olga Swenson. pic.twitter.com/7PKKboiXKR
— HOTCHKA (@Hotchka) December 20, 2020
