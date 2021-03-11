Peggy Harris Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness that we announce Peggy Harris, BELL’s HR Director, passed away on March 8. Please keep Peggy’s family a…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sadness that we announce Peggy Harris, BELL’s HR Director, passed away on March 8. Please keep Peggy’s family and friends, as well as our BELL family, in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our dear colleague and friend.

https://balp.com/news/in-memoriam-peggy-harris https://t.co/QFFB0FyibYRead More

