Peggy Mitchell Death -Obituary – Dead : Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films has Died .
Dame Barbara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Roy “Chubby” Brown 18 hrs · Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease One of Britain’s most beloved entertainment stars, she first found fame in her role as a buxom blonde in the Carry On films and later became a household name playing Peggy Mitchell, the Queen Vic’s battle-axe landlady in BBC soap EastEnders. Another sad loss to the entertainment world Thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time RIP Dame Barbara
