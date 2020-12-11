Peggy Mitchell Death -Obituary – Dead : Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films has Died .

By | December 11, 2020
0 Comment

Peggy Mitchell Death -Obituary – Dead : Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films has Died .

Dame Barbara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Roy “Chubby” Brown  18 hrs  · Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease One of Britain’s most beloved entertainment stars, she first found fame in her role as a buxom blonde in the Carry On films and later became a household name playing Peggy Mitchell, the Queen Vic’s battle-axe landlady in BBC soap EastEnders. Another sad loss to the entertainment world Thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time RIP Dame Barbara

Source: (20+) Roy “Chubby” Brown – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.