Peggy Norris’ Passing Mourned by Janesboro FC: Obituary

Peggy Norris Obituary

The Janesboro FC community is deeply saddened by the passing of Peggy Norris, a beloved member of the club. Peggy passed away on May 25, 2021, at the age of 76, after battling a long-term illness.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Peggy was a true pillar of the Janesboro FC community. She devoted much of her life to the club, serving in various capacities over the years. Peggy was a dedicated volunteer, always willing to lend a helping hand and go the extra mile to ensure that the club ran smoothly.

She was particularly passionate about the youth teams, where she spent countless hours coaching and mentoring young players. Peggy was a firm believer in the power of sports to bring people together and build strong communities. Her dedication to the Janesboro FC youth teams helped to instill a love of the game in countless young players.

A Legacy of Kindness and Generosity

Peggy will be remembered not only for her contributions to Janesboro FC but also for her kindness and generosity. She was always willing to lend an ear to anyone who needed to talk and went out of her way to help those in need.

Her warm smile and infectious laugh brightened the lives of those around her, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Heartfelt Tribute

The Janesboro FC community has come together to pay tribute to Peggy’s life and legacy. Members of the club have shared their fondest memories of Peggy, recalling her tireless work ethic, her unwavering commitment to the club, and her infectious spirit.

One member of the club said, “Peggy was a true inspiration to us all. Her dedication to Janesboro FC was unparalleled, and she will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

A Loss for the Janesboro FC Community

The passing of Peggy Norris is a tremendous loss for the Janesboro FC community. Her contributions to the club will be felt for years to come, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

The Janesboro FC community extends its deepest sympathies to Peggy’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her.

A Celebration of Peggy’s Life

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on June 1, 2021, at the Janesboro FC clubhouse. Members of the club and the wider community are invited to attend to pay their respects and honor Peggy’s memory.

Those who wish to make a donation in Peggy’s memory may do so to the Janesboro FC youth teams, which she was so passionate about.

Farewell, Peggy

The Janesboro FC community bids farewell to Peggy Norris, a true gem and a beloved member of the club. Her legacy of service, kindness, and dedication will live on, and she will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Peggy Norris death Janesboro FC tribute to Peggy Norris Peggy Norris funeral arrangements Remembering Peggy Norris Peggy Norris legacy in Janesboro FC