Peggy Sweeten disappearance suspect dead. today : Suspect in Peggy Sweeten’s disappearance found dead

1. #PeggySweeten

2. #MissingPersons

3. #BreakingNews

4. #SuspectDead

5. #KSNFKODE

James Lee Sweeten, a former Oklahoma man, has committed suicide, according to Texas authorities. The 79-year-old was a suspect in the disappearance of Peggy A. Sweeten, his first wife, who vanished in 1998. Jim was considered a “person of interest” in the case, but no evidence was ever found. Peggy was a former special education teacher and grandmother who disappeared from her Grand Lake residence, leaving her car, clothing, photos and personal mementos behind. Jim had an affair with Debra Hammond, a teacher from another district, according to a 2011 search warrant. He said that he returned from a conference and found a note Peggy left saying she had left him. Within weeks of Peggy’s disappearance, Jim filed for divorce. Debra Hammond also filed for divorce and moved into the Sweeten residence. The couple married in Las Vegas within 11 months of Peggy Sweeten’s disappearance.

Jim Sweeten committed suicide in Weslaco, Texas, after calling the police and threatening to harm himself. He was found dead in a shed close to the residence. After Peggy’s disappearance, Jim refused to submit to a polygraph test and a non-invasive property search. Officials suspected that he was being “deceptive and evasive” and was trying to find out how far the investigation had progressed. Peggy’s disappearance remains a mystery, as no digital footprint of her has been found since she vanished. Weslaco, Texas is five miles from the Mexico border. The case remains open, and any new information will be updated as it becomes available.

News Source : Sheila Stogsdill

1. Peggy Sweeten disappearance

2. Suspect dead

3. KSNF/KODE news

4. Crime investigation

5. Breaking news update