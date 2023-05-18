Peggy Sweeten disappearance today : Suspect in Peggy Sweeten’s Disappearance Found Deceased: Breaking News | KSNF/KODE

1. #BreakingNews: Suspect in Peggy Sweeten’s Disappearance Found Dead

Texas authorities have confirmed that a former Oklahoma man, James Lee Sweeten, took his own life on Wednesday. The 79-year-old, who was considered a “person of interest” by Delaware County authorities in the disappearance and presumed death of his first wife Peggy A. Sweeten, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Peggy was last seen on January 13, 1998, and was reported missing after disappearing from her Grand Lake home, leaving behind her car, clothing, photos, and personal mementos. Jim Sweeten, a former Kansas superintendent, was having an affair with Debra Hammond, a teacher in another district, at the time of Peggy’s disappearance. Within weeks of Peggy’s disappearance, Jim filed for divorce. Debra Hammond also filed for divorce and moved into the Sweeten residence. The couple were married in Las Vegas within 11 months of Peggy’s disappearance.

Delaware County Cold Case detective Mark Wall said Jim Sweeten called Weslaco, Texas police threatening to harm himself. Police found his body in a shed close to the residence. No remains or evidence were found in the barrel search. The search warrant notes that Jim refused to submit to a polygraph test and a non-invasive property search. Officials said Jim told them he thought “he should consult an attorney” when questioned in 2011. Investigators said there has been no digital footprint of Peggy Sweeten since January 1998. Weslaco, Texas is five miles from the Mexico border. This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

