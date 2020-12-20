Pelle Alsing Death -Dead – Obituary : Roxette drummer Pelle Alsing has Died .

December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Roxette drummer Pelle Alsing has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

The Sun @TheSun Roxette drummer Pelle Alsing has died https://thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/13532609/pelle-allsing-dead-roxette-drummer/?utm_campaign=sunmaintwitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1608494247

