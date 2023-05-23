Peloton membership cost: How can I obtain Peloton Gym and what is the cost involved?

Peloton Gym: A New Way to Work Out

Peloton has been known for its exclusive club with a reputation for being expensive. However, in May 2023, the company announced its relaunch with different membership tiers, including a free one, and a new feature called Peloton Gym. This article will discuss everything you need to know about Peloton Gym, its features, how it works, how to get it, and its cost.

What is Peloton Gym?

Peloton Gym is a feature offered within the Peloton app that offers step-by-step workout plans created by Peloton instructors. Unlike Peloton’s video-based classes, Peloton Gym delivers whiteboard, circuit-style workout plans with descriptions and short videos to demonstrate the moves. The workouts incorporate equipment that you would find in any gym setting, such as dumbbells and weight machines, for example. The idea is that you can use Peloton Gym at the gym or wherever you like and have the necessary equipment to complete a structured workout at your own pace.

How does Peloton Gym work?

Peloton Gym is found within the Peloton app, and users will see a list of workout options that include the name of the workout, time, instructor, and what is involved. Once you click on a specific workout, there are three tabs at the top of the screen: Overview, Workout Plan, and Body Activity. Overview tells users what equipment they need, as well as recommendations, like resting for 90 seconds between sets. The Workout Plan tab offers a breakdown of the workout, detailing the step-by-step moves. The Body Activity tab shows users what muscles they will work during the workout they’ve chosen. Once users start a workout through Peloton Gym, a timer will appear at the top of the screen with a stop and pause button. Metrics like heart rate, heart rate zone, and Strive Score will appear below the workout if users have a heart rate monitor connected to their device or an Apple Watch, for example.

How do I get Peloton Gym?

Peloton Gym is available through the Peloton app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. Users need to make sure they have the latest version of the Peloton app downloaded on their device to access the Gym feature. Once the app is downloaded, users can head to the Workouts tab at the bottom of the screen and select Gym at the top alongside other workout options. From there, users can see the list of Peloton Gym workouts available.

How much does Peloton Gym cost?

Peloton now has three tiers of membership for its app: Peloton App Free, Peloton App One, and Peloton App+. The Peloton Gym feature is available across all three membership tiers. It is free if users select the Peloton App Free tier, which offers more than 50 curated classes across 12 of Peloton’s modalities, like Strength, Cycling, and Yoga. The Peloton App One tier costs $12.99 a month in the US and £12.99 a month in the UK or $/£129 a year. It offers unlimited access to thousands of classes across nine of Peloton’s 16 modalities, including Strength, Meditation, Outdoor Walking, and Yoga. Users can also take up to three equipment-based (Cycling/Tread/Row) cardio classes per month. The Peloton App+ costs $24/£24 per month or $240/£240 per year. It offers unlimited access to Peloton’s entire library of classes, though not the Lanebreak or Scenic classes. It also offers access to thousands of equipment-based cardio classes to take on any indoor bike, treadmill, or rower.

Conclusion

Peloton Gym is a new feature that offers users a different way to work out. With step-by-step workout plans designed by Peloton instructors, users can complete structured workouts at their own pace with equipment found in any gym setting. Peloton Gym is available through the Peloton app, which has three membership tiers, and the Gym feature is available across all three tiers. Users can try the Peloton App Free tier, which offers a taste of what Peloton offers overall, or upgrade to the Peloton App One or Peloton App+ tiers for unlimited access to thousands of classes across Peloton’s modalities. Peloton Gym is a great addition to the Peloton app and offers users a new way to stay fit and healthy.

Peloton bike cost Peloton membership price Peloton digital subscription Peloton bike delivery Peloton trial offer

News Source : Pocket-lint

Source Link :What is Peloton Gym, how do I get it and how much is it?/