Pelvic Floor Therapy: Understanding Pelvic Floor Therapy for Better Health

Pelvic Floor Therapy: A Solution to Pelvic Floor Problems

The Pelvic Floor: A Network of Muscles and Ligaments

The pelvic floor is a network of muscles and ligaments that surrounds the pelvis. It supports internal organs such as the intestines, bladder, rectum, uterus, and vagina in women, and the prostate in men. The pelvic floor is vital for urination, bowel movements, supporting sexual function, and childbirth.

Common Pelvic Floor Problems

Both men and women can experience a variety of issues related to problems in the pelvic floor. These issues include urinary and fecal incontinence, constipation, pelvic organ prolapse, pain with intercourse, and sexual dysfunction. Pelvic floor therapy is an effective way to treat these problems.

Pelvic Floor Therapy

Pelvic floor therapy is a form of physical therapy that works the muscles in the pelvic floor to rehabilitate them from injury or damage. A urologist from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Dr. Rotimi Nettey, explains that like physical therapy is helpful for a knee or shoulder injury, pelvic floor therapy can get these problems under control.

Causes of Pelvic Floor Injury

Pregnancy is the most common cause of injury to the pelvic floor because the uterus can compress various muscles and nerve groups, straining them as they are relied upon for more support. Vaginal delivery can bring trauma to the pelvic floor ligaments and muscles, causing lacerations or tears. Men may also seek out therapy after prostate surgery.

Pelvic Floor Therapy Techniques

Pelvic floor therapists use a variety of techniques to treat pelvic floor problems. These can include relaxation and “down” training exercises for those with an overactive bladder or a tense, high tone pelvic floor. Myofascial release, a type of gentle massage, can be helpful for patients with pelvic floor pain. Biofeedback therapy is another option.

The Benefits of Pelvic Floor Therapy

Pelvic floor therapy helps empower patients because they can do it on their own once they see a therapist who can extend those lessons they learn in therapy. It is beneficial and harmless to patients and is pretty noninvasive compared to other therapies offered.

Consult a Urologist or Gynecologist

Patients who are interested in learning more about pelvic floor therapy should consult their urologist or gynecologist. These medical professionals can provide more information and determine if pelvic floor therapy is appropriate for their patients.

Conclusion

Pelvic floor problems can be a serious issue for both men and women. Fortunately, pelvic floor therapy is an effective way to treat these problems. Patients who are experiencing pelvic floor issues should consult their medical professional to determine if pelvic floor therapy is appropriate for them.

News Source : TylerPaper.com

Source Link :What Is Pelvic Floor Therapy? | Health/