Pelvic Floor Therapy: Understanding Pelvic Floor Therapy for Improved Health

Understanding Pelvic Floor Problems and the Benefits of Pelvic Floor Therapy

The Pelvic Floor: An Overview

The pelvis is a structure of the body that supports internal organs, including the intestines, bladder, and rectum. In women, it also supports the uterus and vagina, while in men, it supports the prostate. The pelvic floor is the network of muscles and ligaments that surround the pelvis. It plays a crucial role in bowel movements, urination, supporting sexual function, and childbirth.

Pelvic Floor Problems

Both men and women can experience a range of problems related to the pelvic floor. These include urinary and fecal incontinence, constipation, pelvic organ prolapse, pain with intercourse, and sexual dysfunction. Pregnancy and childbirth are the most common causes of pelvic floor injury. During pregnancy, the uterus can compress various muscles and nerve groups and cause strain as they take on more support. Vaginal delivery can result in trauma to the pelvic floor ligaments and muscles, causing lacerations or tears.

The Benefits of Pelvic Floor Therapy

Pelvic floor therapy involves working with a therapist to strengthen the muscles in the pelvic floor, which can rehabilitate those muscles from injury or destruction. Like physical therapy for knee or shoulder injuries, pelvic floor therapy can be helpful for both men and women. The therapy can include relaxation and “down” training exercises for individuals with an overactive bladder or tense, high tone pelvic floor. Myofascial release, a type of gentle massage, can be helpful for those with pelvic floor pain. Biofeedback therapy is another option.

Pelvic floor therapy empowers patients to learn exercises that they can do on their own. It is a non-invasive and harmless therapy compared to other options. Patients who are interested in learning more about pelvic floor therapy should consult their urologist or gynecologist.

Conclusion

Pelvic floor problems can affect both men and women. However, pelvic floor therapy is an effective way to treat these problems. The therapy involves working with a therapist to strengthen the muscles in the pelvic floor, which can rehabilitate those muscles from injury or destruction. Pelvic floor therapy is non-invasive, harmless and empowers patients to maintain their health on their own. If you are experiencing pelvic floor problems, talk to your doctor about pelvic floor therapy.

