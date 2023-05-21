pelvic floor therapy: Understanding Pelvic Floor Therapy for Improved Health

Pelvic Floor Therapy: Strengthening the Muscles and Ligaments Around the Pelvis

Men and women can experience a variety of issues related to problems in what’s called the pelvic floor, the network of muscles and ligaments around the pelvis. Fortunately, strengthening therapy can get these problems under control.

Understanding the Pelvic Floor

The pelvis is bordered by the hip bone and pubic symphysis — the joint between your left and right pelvic bones. It supports internal organs, including the intestines, bladder and rectum. In women, it also supports the uterus and vagina; in men, the prostate. This network is important for urination, bowel movements, supporting sexual function and childbirth.

Conditions Treated with Pelvic Floor Therapy

Urinary and fecal incontinence, constipation, pelvic organ prolapse, pain with intercourse and sexual dysfunction are conditions that can be treated with pelvic floor therapy. For women, this can be helpful after childbirth or during pregnancy. Men may seek out therapy after prostate surgery.

Causes of Pelvic Floor Injury

Pregnancy is the most common cause of injury to the pelvic floor because the uterus can compress various muscles and nerve groups, straining them as they are relied upon for more support. Vaginal delivery can bring trauma to the pelvic floor ligaments and muscles, causing lacerations or tears.

Pelvic Floor Therapy Techniques

Pelvic floor therapists use a variety of techniques. These can include relaxation and “down” training exercises for those with an overactive bladder or a tense, high tone pelvic floor. Myofascial release — a type of gentle massage — can be helpful for patients with pelvic floor pain. Biofeedback therapy is another option.

The Benefits of Pelvic Floor Therapy

“Pelvic floor therapy helps empower patients because they can do it on their own once they see a therapist who can extend those lessons they learn in therapy,” says Dr. Rotimi Nettey, an assistant professor in the department of urology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “It’s beneficial and harmless to patients and is pretty noninvasive compared to other therapies offered. Patients who are interested in learning more about pelvic floor therapy should consult their urologist or gynecologist.”

Conclusion

If you are experiencing any issues related to your pelvic floor, seek out the advice of your healthcare provider. Pelvic floor therapy can help you regain control and improve your quality of life.

Source: Baylor College of Medicine, news release, May 17, 2023

More information can be found on pelvic floor disorders at the U.S. National Institutes of Health website.

Pelvic floor dysfunction Kegel exercises Urinary incontinence Prolapse Women’s health

News Source : Leader Publications

Source Link :What Is Pelvic Floor Therapy? | Health/