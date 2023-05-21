Pelvic Floor Therapy: What Does Pelvic Floor Therapy Involve?

Introduction:

The pelvic floor is a network of muscles and tissues that support the bladder, uterus, and rectum. It is an essential part of the body that helps in maintaining bladder control and sexual function. Both men and women can experience issues related to the pelvic floor, which can cause discomfort and pain. In this article, we will discuss the common issues related to the pelvic floor and their treatments.

What are the common issues related to the pelvic floor?

Urinary incontinence: Urinary incontinence is a condition in which a person loses control over their bladder. It can happen due to weak pelvic floor muscles, nerve damage, or an overactive bladder. Urinary incontinence can be embarrassing and affects a person’s quality of life. However, there are treatments available that can help manage this condition. Pelvic organ prolapse: Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition in which the pelvic organs, such as the uterus, bladder, or rectum, slip out of place and push against the walls of the vagina. It can happen due to weakened pelvic floor muscles, pregnancy, childbirth, or menopause. Pelvic organ prolapse can cause discomfort, pain, and difficulty in urination. However, there are treatments available that can help manage this condition. Pain during intercourse: Pain during intercourse is a common problem that affects both men and women. It can happen due to a variety of reasons, such as infection, inflammation, or pelvic floor muscle spasms. Pain during intercourse can cause discomfort and affects a person’s sexual function. However, there are treatments available that can help manage this condition. Erectile dysfunction: Erectile dysfunction is a condition in which a man has difficulty in getting or maintaining an erection. It can happen due to a variety of reasons, such as nerve damage, hormonal imbalances, or psychological factors. Erectile dysfunction can cause frustration and affects a person’s sexual function. However, there are treatments available that can help manage this condition.

What are the treatments for pelvic floor issues?

Pelvic floor exercises: Pelvic floor exercises, also known as Kegel exercises, are a series of exercises that help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. It involves contracting and relaxing the muscles that control urination. Pelvic floor exercises can help improve bladder control, reduce pelvic organ prolapse, and improve sexual function. Medications: Medications can help manage some pelvic floor issues such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. For example, medication such as alpha-blockers can help improve urinary flow in men with enlarged prostate gland. Similarly, medication such as sildenafil can help improve erectile dysfunction. Surgery: Surgery is an option for severe cases of pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence. It involves repairing or strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. Surgery can provide long-term relief for these conditions. Lifestyle changes: Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding constipation, and quitting smoking can help improve pelvic floor issues. These changes can help reduce the pressure on the pelvic floor muscles and improve their strength.

Conclusion:

The pelvic floor is an essential part of the body that supports the bladder, uterus, and rectum. Both men and women can experience issues related to the pelvic floor, such as urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, pain during intercourse, and erectile dysfunction. However, there are treatments available that can help manage these conditions. Pelvic floor exercises, medications, surgery, and lifestyle changes can all help improve pelvic floor issues and provide relief to the patients. If you are experiencing any pelvic floor issues, it is essential to speak to your healthcare provider and discuss the treatment options available.

News Source : The Mountaineer

Source Link :What Is Pelvic Floor Therapy?/