“Pembroke Pines Real Estate”: Newly Released Property in Pembroke Pines: 3 Bedrooms, 3 Beds, 2 Bathrooms.

Introduction

Pembroke Pines is a beautiful city located in the heart of Broward County. It is known for its great schools, parks, and family-friendly neighborhoods. One of the most exciting things about living in Pembroke Pines is its proximity to Hollywood Beach. With just a few steps, you can find yourself soaking up the sun on one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida. In this article, we will be discussing the steps to get to Hollywood Beach from Pembroke Pines Village.

Step 1: Get on FL-820 W/Pines Blvd

The first step to getting to Hollywood Beach from Pembroke Pines Village is to get on FL-820 W/Pines Blvd. This road is easily accessible from most areas in Pembroke Pines and will take you directly to the beach. FL-820 W/Pines Blvd is a major road in the area and is well-maintained, making it a safe and easy route to take.

Step 2: Merge onto I-95 S

After driving on FL-820 W/Pines Blvd for a few miles, you will need to merge onto I-95 S. This highway runs parallel to the coast and will take you directly to Hollywood Beach. The drive is approximately 15 miles and should take around 20 minutes, depending on traffic.

Step 3: Take Exit 20 for Hollywood Blvd

Once you arrive in Hollywood, you will need to take exit 20 for Hollywood Blvd. This exit will take you directly to the beach and is well-marked, making it easy to find.

Step 4: Turn right onto N Ocean Dr

After taking exit 20 for Hollywood Blvd, you will need to turn right onto N Ocean Dr. This road runs parallel to the beach and is the main road that leads to Hollywood Beach. N Ocean Dr is a popular road for tourists and locals alike, so you can expect it to be busy during peak season.

Step 5: Find Parking

Once you arrive at Hollywood Beach, you will need to find parking. There are several parking options available, including metered parking along N Ocean Dr and several parking garages located a few blocks away from the beach. Parking can be difficult to find during peak season, so it is recommended to arrive early or use a rideshare service.

Step 6: Enjoy the Beach

Now that you have arrived at Hollywood Beach, it is time to enjoy all that it has to offer. Hollywood Beach is known for its beautiful white sand beaches, clear blue water, and lively atmosphere. There are several restaurants, bars, and shops located along N Ocean Dr, making it easy to spend the whole day at the beach.

Conclusion

In conclusion, getting to Hollywood Beach from Pembroke Pines Village is a simple and straightforward process. By following these six steps, you can find yourself enjoying the sun, sand, and surf in no time. Hollywood Beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and for good reason. With its beautiful beaches, lively atmosphere, and great amenities, it is the perfect place to spend a day with family and friends.

