“Penn State official visit SEO”: Penn State Official Visit: Top 100 DL in Attendance

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer Talks Penn State Commitment and Future on Lions247 Podcast

Ethan Grunkemeyer, a rising senior at Olentangy High School in Ohio, recently committed to Penn State, making him the newest member of the 2024 Penn State recruiting class. In a recent episode of the Lions247 Podcast, Grunkemeyer discusses his commitment to the program, his development as a quarterback, and his future on the team.

Grunkemeyer received a scholarship offer from Penn State one month before committing to the program. He speaks about the relationships he formed with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and projected 2023 PSU starter Drew Allar, who shares a QB coach with Grunkemeyer. The young quarterback also discusses his upcoming participation in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, where he will compete against 19 other top quarterback prospects from the 2024 class.

The discussion on the podcast also includes Grunkemeyer’s thoughts on targeting new teammates and expectations for his eventual transition to Happy Valley. Lions247 colleagues Mark Brennan and Daniel Gallen join the conversation to discuss the 2023 football schedule, Penn State’s visit to the Children’s Hospital in Hershey, and a pair of transfer receivers.

Listeners can also expect to hear answers to questions submitted by Lions247 subscribers, including a discussion on defensive tackle depth and the potential benefits of a schedule loaded with national showcase matchups.

The Lions247 Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify. The podcast also offers a mailbag feature, where listeners can submit questions for future episodes.

In the previous episode of the Lions247 Podcast, the hosts conducted a Big Ten summer progress report and previewed a busy June of Penn State official visits.

Overall, the Lions247 Podcast provides an in-depth look at Penn State football and offers engaging interviews with players, coaches, and experts. Fans of the program and college football enthusiasts alike will find this podcast to be a valuable resource for news, analysis, and insider information.

News Source : Tyler Calvaruso

Source Link :Top 100 DL taking Penn State official visit/