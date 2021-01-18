Pennie Millender Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Judge Pennie Millender has Died .
Judge Pennie Millender has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Judge Pennie Millender, a longtime 36th District Court judge in Detroit, has died. https://t.co/TAETuz3Dap
— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) January 18, 2021
The Detroit News @detroitnews Judge Pennie Millender, a longtime 36th District Court judge in Detroit, has died.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.