Pennsylvania Jane Doe identified as Utah woman today : Pennsylvania’s ‘Jane Doe’ Finally Identified as a Utah Woman

The body of a woman found near an exit on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania has been identified as Ivana Meandzija from Utah. Her cause of death is still being investigated and police are asking anyone who drove through the area between April 29 and May 2 to come forward with information.

