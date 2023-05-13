Pentatonix Broadway – Pentatonix Jenny Mccarthy – Pentatonix Members : Pentatonix Takes on Broadway: A Look at Their Best Covers

Pentatonix Takes on Broadway: A Look at Their Best Covers

Pentatonix is a five-member a cappella group that has taken the world by storm with their unique and captivating sound. The group, consisting of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, has released numerous albums and won multiple awards since their formation in 2011. While the group is known for their covers of popular songs, they have also taken on the challenge of Broadway hits. In this article, we will take a look at some of Pentatonix’s best Broadway covers.

1. “Defying Gravity” from Wicked

“Defying Gravity” is one of the most popular songs from the hit Broadway musical Wicked. The song is a powerful ballad that showcases the strength and determination of the main character, Elphaba. Pentatonix’s cover of “Defying Gravity” is just as powerful as the original, with Kirstin Maldonado’s soaring vocals taking center stage. The group’s harmonies are spot on, and Kevin Olusola’s beatboxing adds an extra layer of depth to the song.

2. “Seasons of Love” from Rent

“Seasons of Love” is one of the most iconic songs from the Broadway musical Rent. The song is a tribute to the passing of time and the importance of living in the present moment. Pentatonix’s cover of “Seasons of Love” is a beautiful rendition of the original, with the group’s harmonies adding a new level of depth to the song. Mitch Grassi’s falsetto on the final chorus is particularly impressive.

3. “The Phantom of the Opera” from The Phantom of the Opera

“The Phantom of the Opera” is the title song from the hit Broadway musical of the same name. The song is a haunting ballad that tells the story of the mysterious and elusive Phantom. Pentatonix’s cover of “The Phantom of the Opera” is a stunning rendition of the original, with Scott Hoying’s vocals taking on the role of the Phantom. Kirstin Maldonado’s vocals on the chorus are particularly impressive, adding a new level of depth to the song.

4. “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables

“Bring Him Home” is a beautiful ballad from the Broadway musical Les Misérables. The song is sung by the character Jean Valjean as he prays for the safety of a young boy. Pentatonix’s cover of “Bring Him Home” is a stunning rendition of the original, with Scott Hoying’s vocals perfectly capturing the emotion of the song. The group’s harmonies on the final chorus are particularly impressive, adding an extra layer of depth to the song.

5. “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables

“I Dreamed a Dream” is one of the most famous songs from the Broadway musical Les Misérables. The song is a powerful ballad sung by the character Fantine, who has fallen on hard times. Pentatonix’s cover of “I Dreamed a Dream” is a beautiful rendition of the original, with Kirstin Maldonado’s vocals perfectly capturing the emotion of the song. The group’s harmonies on the final chorus are particularly impressive, adding an extra layer of depth to the song.

6. “No Day But Today” from Rent

“No Day But Today” is a powerful ballad from the Broadway musical Rent. The song is a reminder to live in the present moment and to not take life for granted. Pentatonix’s cover of “No Day But Today” is a beautiful rendition of the original, with Kirstin Maldonado’s vocals taking center stage. The group’s harmonies on the final chorus are particularly impressive, adding an extra layer of depth to the song.

7. “For Good” from Wicked

“For Good” is a beautiful duet from the Broadway musical Wicked. The song is sung by the two main characters, Glinda and Elphaba, as they reflect on the impact they have had on each other’s lives. Pentatonix’s cover of “For Good” is a stunning rendition of the original, with Kirstin Maldonado and Mitch Grassi taking on the roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively. The group’s harmonies on the final chorus are particularly impressive, adding an extra layer of depth to the song.

In conclusion, Pentatonix’s Broadway covers are a testament to the group’s talent and versatility. The group’s unique sound and impeccable harmonies bring new life to these classic Broadway hits. Whether you’re a fan of Broadway musicals or not, Pentatonix’s covers are sure to leave you in awe.

