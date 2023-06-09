People Talk About “Mysteries” That Have Actually Already Been Solved – Suspects and Victims Identified

Elisa Lam victim name : People Talk About “Mysteries” That Have Actually Already Been Solved: Suspect/Victim Names Revealed

The article discusses mysteries that have been solved despite the prevalence of information, urban legends, and myths. The first quote is about the Romanov family, whose remains were found, dispelling the mystery of Anastasia’s survival. The second quote is about the mysterious rock movements in Death Valley, which were ultimately explained by the combination of wind and ice. The Bermuda Triangle was found to have no abnormal number of mishaps at sea, contrary to popular belief. The Solway Firth Spaceman was just a case of overexposure, while the Lady of the Dunes was identified as Ruth Marie Terry, who was murdered by her husband. The existence of a giant penguin on Florida beaches was a hoax perpetuated for 30 years. The STENDEC mystery was debunked when the British plane was found to have crashed into a glacier. Survivors’ accounts of the Titanic’s splitting were initially dismissed, but the truth was revealed when the ship was rediscovered by Ballard and his crew. Lost cities such as Pompeii, Herculaneum, and Machu Picchu were rediscovered or discovered in the past. The Boy in the Box was identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, but his homicide remains an open investigation. Elisa Lam’s death in a water tank on top of a hotel in Los Angeles was not caused by murder or ghosts but by her bipolar episode.

News Source : Matthew Gilligan

