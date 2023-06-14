Peoria Man, 80, Dies in Sedan Accident: Colin Thorpe’s Obituary

Colin Thorpe, 80, Passes Away After Being Hit by Sedan in Peoria

Colin Thorpe, an 80-year-old man, tragically passed away on Tuesday after being hit by a sedan while crossing the street in Peoria.

Thorpe was known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for woodworking and often spent his free time creating beautiful pieces for his family and friends.

Thorpe was a retired accountant who was respected in his field for his integrity and work ethic. He was known for his attention to detail and always went above and beyond to ensure his clients were satisfied.

Thorpe’s family is devastated by his sudden passing. They remember him as a kind and gentle man who always put the needs of others before his own. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Peoria Police Department is investigating the accident and has not released any further details at this time. Funeral arrangements for Thorpe are pending.

Colin Thorpe accident Peoria Colin Thorpe death obituary Peoria car accident kills 80-year-old man Colin Thorpe pedestrian accident Colin Thorpe hit by sedan in Peoria