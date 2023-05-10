Peoria PD gun incident elementary school student : Peoria PD accuses an elementary school student of bringing a gun onto campus

Peoria PD reports accusation of an elementary school student bringing a gun onto campus

A fourth grade student in Peoria, Arizona is facing charges after allegedly bringing an unloaded firearm onto the campus of Alta Loma Elementary School on May 9. The Peoria Police Department responded to the incident after school administrators were made aware of it. Officials have announced that charges will be submitted against the child for carrying a weapon on school grounds and for being a minor carrying a firearm. No motive behind the incident has been reported.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and community members, raising questions about school safety and the need for stricter regulations on firearms. The Peoria Police Department’s response to the incident highlights the importance of being vigilant about potential dangers on school grounds, and the need for students, teachers, and administrators to work together to ensure a safe learning environment.

News Source : FOX 10 Phoenix

Source Link :Elementary school student accused of bringing gun onto campus: Peoria PD/