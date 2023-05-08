peoria woman kills 2 : Double Homicide Charges Filed Against Peoria Woman

Double Homicide Charges Filed Against Woman from Peoria

Peoria Woman Charged with Double Homicide

A Peoria woman, identified as Brittany S. Dunlap, has been charged with double homicide after allegedly shooting two people in the early hours of July 4th. The victims, Tyesha Bell and Jason Shelton, were involved in an argument with Dunlap outside of a Peoria home which escalated and led to the shooting. Dunlap has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held in custody without bond.

Shock in the Peoria Community

The news of the double homicide has shocked the Peoria community, leaving many wondering what led to such a violent and tragic event. While the details of the argument that led to the shooting have not been released, it is clear that Dunlap’s actions have caused irreparable harm to the families of the victims and the wider community.

Addressing the Root Causes of Gun Violence

Peoria has seen a significant increase in gun violence over the past year, with over 100 shootings in 2020 alone. While holding individuals accountable for their actions is important, addressing the root causes of gun violence is crucial. This includes addressing issues such as poverty, trauma, and access to firearms. Community-based solutions, such as the Don’t Shoot program, can also help prevent violence before it occurs.

Mourning the Loss of Tyesha Bell and Jason Shelton

The community is mourning the loss of Tyesha Bell and Jason Shelton, who were valued members of the community. It is important to remember that we all have a role to play in preventing gun violence and creating a safer community for everyone.