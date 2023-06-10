“Pep Guardiola wins third European Cup as Manchester City triumphs over Inter Milan”

Pep Guardiola : “Pep Guardiola wins third European Cup as Manchester City become Champions League victors”

Manchester City emerged as the winners of the Champions League after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday. This victory marked a significant milestone for City coach, Pep Guardiola, who became only the fourth coach to win the European Cup three times, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, and Zinedine Zidane. Despite winning the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, Guardiola had not secured a win since then. However, he has now ended a 12-year drought without the title and earned his first with City since he took over as manager in 2016. This is also City’s first-ever Champions League triumph, and Guardiola’s side has achieved a treble, winning three major trophies in the same season: The FA Cup, the Premier League, and now the Champions League.

Read Full story : UCL Final: Guardiola joins rare group with third European title /

News Source : Diario AS

UCL Final winners Guardiola’s European success Rare third UCL title Manchester City’s triumph UEFA Champions League champions