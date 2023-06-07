Peppermint Tea Recipe: Creating Peppermint Tea at Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to Make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players of Disney Dreamlight Valley are excited about the new addition to the recipe collection – Peppermint Tea. With a total of 190 recipes, this two-star recipe is easy to make with only two ingredients needed. Here’s a guide on how to make Peppermint Tea in the game.

Getting the Recipe

The Fairy Godmother’s quests will eventually lead you to unlock the Peppermint Tea recipe once she reaches level 7 friendship. However, if you’re eager to make this tea earlier, here’s how:

Ingredients

Peppermint Leaves

Hot Water

Making Peppermint Tea

Once you have the two ingredients, follow these steps to make Peppermint Tea:

Boil water until it reaches the desired temperature. Place the peppermint leaves in a teapot or mug. Pour the hot water over the peppermint leaves and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. Remove the peppermint leaves and enjoy your freshly brewed Peppermint Tea.

And there you have it – a simple and easy recipe to make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to learn how to make other recipes in the game, check out our complete Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list.

