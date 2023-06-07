Peppermint Tea Recipe: Creating Peppermint Tea at Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Peppermint Tea Recipe: How to Make It

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game that offers a lot of exciting activities for its players. One of the most popular activities within the game is cooking, with nearly 200 different recipes to discover, each with hidden ingredients. Recently, with the Remembering update, a new recipe has been added to the game – Peppermint Tea. In this article, we will be discussing how to make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients Required

To make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only need two ingredients – Lemon and Mint. You can find Lemon trees in the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. Simply pick some lemons off the tree, and you’ll have your first ingredient. For the Mint, head over to the Frosted Heights and look for green plants sprouting from the ground. Pick them and keep them ready.

How to Make Peppermint Tea

Once you have collected the required ingredients, head over to the nearest cooking station with one piece of coal. Place the Mint and Lemon in the pot and use the coal to begin cooking. Wait for a few seconds, and the delicious Peppermint Tea will be ready to serve!

Conclusion

In conclusion, making Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a straightforward process. With only two ingredients required, it’s easy to make and a refreshing drink to enjoy in the game. So, next time you’re in Disney Dreamlight Valley, try out this new recipe and enjoy the game even more!

