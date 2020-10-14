Percy Schmeiser Death – Dead : Percy Schmeiser Obituary : Farmer known for fighting against Monsanto, has passed away.

Percy Schmeiser has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“GMO Free USA on Twitter: “#BreakingNews Percy Schmeiser, beloved friend and farmer known for fighting against Monsanto, has passed away. ”

#BreakingNews Percy Schmeiser, beloved friend and farmer known for fighting against Monsanto, has passed away. https://t.co/9oVLG9REYm — GMO Free USA (@GMOFreeUSA) October 14, 2020

Tributes

This is truly sad, the passing of our friend Percy Schmeiser just short after the release of his Film “PERCY” a courageous #farmhero he fought giant Monsanto patents, corruption and #seedfreedom I do hope everyone gets a chance to watch his true story film. #cdnpoli #agchat https://t.co/eENuLYzmpf — Rachel Parent (@RachelsNews) October 14, 2020

Daniel Bekerman wrote

Percy Schmeiser passed away yesterday at age 89. Telling his story over the last few years has been a privilege. For me this will be a day to contemplate what it means to stand up for what you believe in, like Percy did.