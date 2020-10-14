Percy Schmeiser Death – Dead : Percy Schmeiser Obituary : Farmer known for fighting against Monsanto, has passed away.

October 14, 2020
0 Comment

Percy Schmeiser has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

Tributes 

Daniel Bekerman wrote 
Percy Schmeiser passed away yesterday at age 89. Telling his story over the last few years has been a privilege. For me this will be a day to contemplate what it means to stand up for what you believe in, like Percy did.

